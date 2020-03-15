LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Sunday all K-12 schools in the state will close until April 6 at least in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schools, including all public, private and charter schools, will close Monday, March 16 in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
Today, in coordination with the Nevada Department of Education and district superintendents around Nevada, I have ordered all of the State’s K-12 schools to close for students starting tomorrow and will remain closed, at a minimum, until April 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Vqn70bM7Ej— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 15, 2020
"NV schools may not reopen until the State Chief Medical Officer evaluates the public health risk & determines when it is safe for each district to reopen. We will continue to be in contact with districts, teachers, & parents & provide updated timeline info as it becomes available," Sisolak said in a tweet.
In the Clark County School District, students were expected to start Spring Break on April 3 through April 10. In the second most populous district, Washoe County, students began their two-week break on Friday.
CCSD sent a notice to parents on Sunday saying the closure will continue through Monday, April 13 to include Spring Break. Health officials will make a determination for Southern Nevada after that.
This is Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara
Today, Governor Steve Sisolak announced the difficult decision to close all schools in our state, including Clark County School District schools, effective tomorrow Monday, March 16, 2020. This closure will continue through Monday, April 13, which includes the already scheduled Spring Break. State health officials will determine if schools are to reopen after April 13.
While no students will be attending school, CCSD essential functions will continue operating throughout the closure, pending potential adjustments based on the changing environment.
As the decision to close our schools was made out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, we ask parents to keep in mind the recommendations of the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), and as much as possible, please keep your children at home and avoid unnecessary outings.
We will continue communicating regularly throughout the closure to keep parents informed. Again, all schools are closed effective tomorrow, Monday, March 16, 2020, until at least, Monday, April 13.
In a second conference to the media, Sisolak said school employees will get specific instructions from their schools and will continue to be paid.
The district would be in close contact with the Department of Education to initiate immediate availability for meal services, the governor said.
"This is not an extended Spring Break," Sisolak said, emotionally addressing students at the press conference. "We are closing our schools for your safety and for the safety of your family and neighbors. This needs to be taken seriously."
March 15, 2020: Gov. Sisola... by FOX5 on Scribd
New York City, the nation's largest school district, announced it would close its schools. Los Angeles Unified, the second largest, announced earlier this week.
Clark County School District in Nevada is the fifth largest in the nation.
WATCH THE FIRST PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:
WATCH THE SECOND PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:
Why do we cave to fear???? As a society we are weaker for this. This is now going to get worse... not the virus.. the people and the hysteria.
Overruled! lol
