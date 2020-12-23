LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All Clark County COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Christmas and New Year's Day, officials announced Wednesday.
Officials advised that additional scheduling changes may come over the holidays and the most up to date testing times and locations can be found on Southern Nevada Health District's website.
“This is the time of year when we all want to gather with our families and friends but we caution you to not let your guard down when it comes to the health threat posed by the pandemic,” Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said. “We saw a surge in cases here and elsewhere across the country after the Thanksgiving holiday and we want people to remember safety first.”
Community test sites will resume normal hours on the following days:
- Texas Station will reopen Saturday, Dec. 26. No appointments are available at this site. The site has the current capacity to offer 2,000 tests per day on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m.
- Cashman Center will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 29. The site operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- UNLV Stan Fulton building will reopen Sunday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 31, and will reopen again on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Stan Fulton site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
