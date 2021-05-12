LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Albertsons and Vons announced today that customers can receive COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis at its pharmacies, and get a discount on their groceries after getting their shot.
“As COVID-19 vaccine supply has improved, we are enabling walk-in vaccination solutions available across all our pharmacies,” said Joe Leyba Pharm.D, Director of Pharmacy Operations.
Customers can still make appointments through the company’s online scheduler at www.albertsons.com/COVID-19. Appointments can be scheduled over a two-week window.
In addition, Albertsons and Vons have been recognized by the White House COVID-19 Response Team for offering discounts with vaccination. Customers receiving the vaccination from Albertsons and Vons pharmacies will receive a 10% off coupon for their grocery purchase, up to $200 (subject to certain exceptions).
Albertsons and Vons pharmacies operate as part of Albertsons Companies’ pharmacy network. Nationwide, Albertsons Cos. has administered more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its 1,700+ pharmacies.
