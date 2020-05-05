LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Airbnb announced Tuesday the service is banning all house parties in Las Vegas "until further notice," according to a release.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the city is a hotspot for visitors taking advantage of host homes to throw parties. Now, the group has updated their community policies to reflect growing coronavirus concerns and abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and state of Nevada.
"We want to be very clear -- not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Las Vegas Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with local law enforcement in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our Terms of Service," the statement read.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.