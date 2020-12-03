LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Airbnb on Thursday announced a safety initiative to prevent parties in Las Vegas over New Year’s Eve amid the pandemic.
Starting today, Airbnb said that guests without a history of positive reviews on the website will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, the company said in a news release.
Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to this restriction, the website said.
The safety initiative will apply to booking throughout the United States, Airbnb said.
Airbnb says that it will allow already booked one-night reservations to go through as planned, stating that its "data has historically shown that one-night New Year’s Eve bookings made prior to now very rarely lead to unauthorized parties."
Airbnb notes that it put a similar initiative in place around Halloween.
For more information on Airbnb's New Year's Eve safety initiative, visit: https://bit.ly/3oeBD10
