LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another Southern Nevada Veterans Home resident has died after COVID-19-related complications.
SNSVH said a resident died this week after a month-long hospitalization due to COVID-19. The 67-year-old resident served in the U.S. Air Force.
“We are deeply saddened to report the death of one of our honored veterans," NDVS Director Kat Miller said in a statement. "His loss profoundly affects our entire team and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We anxiously await the day that every resident receives the COVID-19 vaccination, and no one ever again loses their life to this terrible disease."
According to state health department data, SNSVH has had 88 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Four SNSVH residents have died from COVID-19.
“The vaccine offers so much hope,” said Miller. “We are elated to report that we will begin our first round of COVID-19 vaccines for residents and staff before the end of the year.”
SNSVH said staff is tested every day for COVID-19. If a rapid test comes back positive, the staff member is immediately sent home to quarantine and does not have any contact with residents or other staff. Residents are tested at least twice a week, officials said.
