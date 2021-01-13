LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A highly-anticipated Clark County School District board meeting is set for Thursday, when trustees may choose to recommend a transition to a hybrid learning model.
And while many parents say they feel distance learning is not ideal, some teachers say they think vaccines should be available to them first.
"We're so close to the vaccine, so close. We're within weeks of us being able to start getting the vaccine. Why are we talking about returning to buildings before we get the vaccine?" said Vicki Kreidel, CCSD teacher and president of NEA of Southern Nevada.
Through Friday, CCSD leaders are currently collecting employee feedback about vaccines. An informal FOX5 social media poll of CCSD teachers and staff, unaffiliated with the CCSD survey, found that roughly 71% of respondents said they don't think school should be reopened in any capacity until a vaccine is made available to them first.
Nevada teachers are in the second tier of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, meaning they haven’t been granted access to it yet.
Per Southern Nevada Health District data, COVID-19 risk metrics for reopening CCSD schools are all in the red.
"Every educator should be offered the vaccine,” said Kreidel.
CCEA’s president, Marie Neisess, said just because CCSD leaders plan to discuss the memorandum of agreement (MOA) for how to reopen, that doesn't mean a green light is likely.
"That MOA, in no shape, way, or form means that that automatically flips a switch to in-person instruction,” said Neisess.
Rather, it would set standards for the possible return to in person to some degree, not a specific date yet.
Many CCSD parents, like Jamie Dunn, say distance learning is affecting their student's development.
"Such as, I have tantrums now,” said Dunn, referring to her elementary school student. “And I have attitudes worse than ever."
While some parents say they're okay with how things are now, given the circumstances, Dunn is hoping they'll reopen schools as soon as possible.
"Whether it's part-time, like even if they brought back full-time, it just needs to happen,” said Dunn.
