LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The purchase or distribution of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is a crime and according to the Nevada attorney general's office, that behavior could result in a fine or up to five years in prison.
According to a news release from Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's office, the fabrication of these cards is a "danger to public health" and criminal in nature.
"Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most important thing you can do individually to help stop the pandemic," Ford said in a release. "When you make or use an illegal vaccine card, you are not only endangering yourself, but the lives of every Nevadan you encounter."
Legitimate cards will provide dates and patient information for first and second doses. Because many businesses and organizations are now requiring proof of vaccination, these incidents could see an uptick.
"When you use a fake vaccination card to circumvent these requirements, you are putting yourself, your family, your friends, your coworkers and others at risk of contracting COVID-19," his office said in a release. "Nevada public health officials have worked diligently the last year and a half to curb the effects of the pandemic. Using deceptive cards threatens Nevada’s health progress and violates state and federal law."
The Department of Health and Human Services of the CDC is an official government agency and when counterfeit cards use such an agency's official seat, the FBI says the crime is punishable by a fine or imprisonment of up to five years.
HOW TO REPORT
To report suspicious activity involving fake vaccination record cards, please contact the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, HHS-OIG (1-800-HHS-TIPS or www.oig.hhs.gov); or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.
(1) comment
With technology being what it is, good luck. Most people just glance at driver's license. They wouldn't know a fake one from the real thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.