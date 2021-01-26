LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is facing growing pressure to reopen.
And though nothing's official yet, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara has said he wants to bring the first set of students back in early March, specifically grades pre-K through third.
But even though educators have been "eligible" since Jan. 18, many say they have had issues getting appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I can't believe how unorganized this vaccination process is," said Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher.
CCSD told teachers last week that an education "pod" would start Monday, Jan. 25, but that day, teachers said issues prevented registration.
"I went to access that [Monday], and it just kept saying that the link was coming soon," said Nigro.
Meantime, about a thousand teachers, among others, have been signing an online petition to keep schools closed until at least all staff can get vaccinated if they choose.
Vicki Kreidel, second grade teacher and president of NEA Southern Nevada, was one of those signatures.
"So if most of our educators haven't even got the first vaccination yet, every day that goes by, that we don't start this process, we're delaying a safe return to buildings," said Kreidel.
The latest update from CCSD said registration is now open for all CCSD and charter school employees. Nigro confirmed the link is now working.
"If this is truly gonna stamp my card to get back in the classroom, I'm all for it," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.