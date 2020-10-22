LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Still not sure what your trick-or-treating plans are for Halloween next week? Circus Circus announced Thursday that it will offer trick-or-treating inside the Adventuredome.
According to a news release, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, guests can enjoy trick-or-treating across the 5-acre indoor amusement park.
The company said trick-or-treating will be included with the purchase of admission into the amusement park.
According to the release, ride attendants will distribute candy after a ride is complete. Kids must ride the rides in order to receive the candy, Circus Circus said.
Circus Circus will provide a trick-or-treat bag for guests who do not have one.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southern Nevada residents with proof of ID are eligible to receive a 20% discount on admission.
While Halloween costumes are encourages, costume masks will not be permitted, Circus Circus said.
All guests are required to wear face coverings and follow all local regulations pertaining to social distancing. Touchless hand sanitizers are located throughout the park, the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.