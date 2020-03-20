LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An administrative worker at a Las Vegas veterinary clinic has tested positive for COVID-19, FOX5 learned Friday afternoon.
In a statement provided to FOX5, Las Vegas Veterinary Specialty Center and Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care confirmed that a member of its administrative team tested positive for COVID-19.
According to LVVSC, the worker had no direct contact with patients. The person is self-quarantining at home and is not severely ill.
LVVSC added that the worker had minimal contact with doctors and support staff in the past 14 days.
Any doctors or staff that did have direct contact with the individual are currently following guidelines for 14-day self-isolation and monitoring their symptoms.
The clinic is currently still open to see patients, and is also offering "curbside service" for pets, which allows clients to not have to enter the facility.
The facility is continuing to follow the current guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Southern Nevada Health District, LVVSC said.
Las Vegas Veterinary Specialty Center and Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care is located at 8650 W. Tropicana Avenue, Suite B.
