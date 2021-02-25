LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cashman Center COVID-19 clinic is offering additional first dose appointments on Thursday and Friday.
The Southern Nevada Health District announced on Thursday that clinic capacity allows the additional appointments for eligible groups -- those who are age 65 or older, health care workers, public safety workers and frontline community support workers.
Second dose appointments are also available at Cashman Center for those who received the first dose at a clinic operated by the Southern Nevada Health District.
A full list of partner clinics and appointment scheduling is available on the health district's website.
