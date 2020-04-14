LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced that an additional 700 Nevada National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will join the fight against COVID-19.
According to a news release, the additional service members brings the total number of Nevada National Guardsmen supporting the state's COVID-19 response to about 800, the largest state activation in Nevada National Guard history.
This marks the second activation during the COVID-19 response, the release said. Gov. Sisolak on April 6 called 106 soldiers and airmen on state military orders, two days after President Trump approved the state's major disaster declaration and additional federal funding. Those guardsmen assisted with donation management and supply distribution operations.
According to the release, the Nevada Guardsmen most recently called into service will provide medical support, food bank and warehouse logistics, transportation of supplies and sup up of alternate care facilities.
A major of the guardsmen are set to report to in Las Vegas, where the majority of Nevada's confirmed cases and COVID-19-related deaths have occurred, officials said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will approve all mission requests of the Nevada Guard for federally-funded requests pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the release, "the state of Nevada has requested large numbers of the Nevada National Guard force in the past for state activation, including about 400 Guardsmen during the post-Rodney King verdict riots in Las Vegas in 1992, at least 200 during the northern Nevada floods of 1997, and 140 in response to flooding in Lemmon Valley in 2017. The announcement of an additional 700 Guardsmen today would mark the largest state activation in Nevada's history, according to research conducted by the Nevada National Guard public affairs office."
