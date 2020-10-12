LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Strip production Absinthe has announced a return to the stage.
According to a news release, Absinthe will return to its venue outside Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Tickets for performances Wednesday through Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. are on sale now at Spiegelworld.com.
Spiegelworld says it has implemented strict safety protocols "which meet or exceed government requirements for minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission."
Among the changes, Spiegelworld says guests can expect a new cabaret-style seating format inside the venue, which will allow parties of two to five to reserve tables positioned no less than six feet apart. The show says guests will still feeling close to the action with the new seating arrangements.
In addition, Spiegelworld says the show's tent will be cleaned and sanitized before and after every performance, a new air purification system has been installed, guests will be screened on entry with non-contact temperature testing, masks will be mandatory for all, and table service will be provided during the show to avoid the need for guests to line-up at the bar for drinks.
“ABSINTHE is uniquely positioned to allow us to present the same raunchy, hilarious show in a way that should give everybody involved complete confidence to laugh, cheer, and watch in wonder,” said Spiegelworld Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison. “Although we’ve reduced the 660-capacity seating to just 153 seats at appropriately distanced cabaret tables, we are still able retain the mind-blowing atmosphere of the spiegeltent. As guests arrive for pre-show drinks, our outdoor Green Fairy Garden with its spectacular Absinthe Electric Oak™ will allow for more social distancing than likely any theater foyer in the world. We can’t wait to welcome audiences back for a much-needed shot of ABSINTHE.”
