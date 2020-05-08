LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A star-studded cast is set to participate in a Las Vegas-based fundraiser telecast on FOX5 Saturday night.
'A Night of Hope' hosted by nonprofit Hope For The City aims to unite Las Vegas and provide relief to those in need across the valley during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization looks to meet the critical food need in the area and has providing more than three million pounds of food to families, medical personnel, first responders and seniors during the pandemic.
Host of 'The Bachelor' Chris Harrison and E! News anchor Giuliana Rancic will co-host the event airing across all the local TV stations Saturday, May 9.
The telecast will include musical performances and special appearances by:
- Tori Kelly
- Colbie Caillat
- OneRepublic
- Kane Brown
- Lee Brice
- Lil Jon
- Marie Osmond
- Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders
- Vegas Golden Knights
- Carrot Top
- Tedy Bruschi
- Spencer Tillman
- Jason Giambi
- Brian 'Head' Welch
- Montell Jordan
Additional appearances will be announced ahead of the show.
Hope For The City partners include Three Square Food Bank, Share Village Las Vegas/Veterans Village, Central Church, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Henderson Police, Nicholas and Company, Sysco Foods, Ahern Equipment Rentals, and Freight Connection.
You can watch the broadcast on FOX5 at 7 p.m.
A live after-show will be streamed on Hope for the City's website.
