LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A vaccination site at UNLV’s Student Union is open and qualified candidates and volunteers are focusing their efforts on vaccinating education employees.
The Southern Nevada Health District tasked UNLV School of Medicine with vaccinating employees within the Nevada System of Higher Education.
“We’re the education POD, the point of distribution, and that is our niche,” said Dr. Michael Gardner, president and CEO of UNLV School of Medicine.
A second vaccination site at College of Southern Nevada Henderson is scheduled to open next week.
Both sites will be used to vaccinate more than 45,000 employees with the Clark County School District.
Gardner said he is having daily virtual meetings with CCSD administrators about the best way to carry out the huge undertaking.
The site at UNLV is currently vaccinating about 1,200 people per day on average with a goal of reaching 2,000 per day.
Reaching that goal will depend on how much of the vaccine UNLV School of Medicine receives.
“We can’t give vaccines we don’t have. And so like everywhere else in the state and in the country. Our operation is based on how many different vaccines we are getting on any given week. And we will use them. If we are able to expand because we have enough of the vaccine to expand, we will do that,” said Gardner.
CCSD administrators are expected to email a link to teachers, faculty and staff on Monday. That link will allow anyone who wants the vaccine to register.
“We hope to continue to do our part and we’ll be here until we’ve completed the effort. That’s going to be several months, and that’s fine, that’s what we’ll do,” said Gardner.
