LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- America calls our medical workers heroes, but their sacrifice to save lives goes far beyond the walls of a hospital.
FOX5 asked one Nevada nurse to show us how she keeps herself and others safe from the virus at work and when she returns home. The measures include strict social distancing and constant disinfecting of surface areas to prevent the spread of the virus.
"This is why I became a nurse: to help people in their lowest moments of life," said Kaylie Humphreys, a UNLV graduate of Doctor of Nursing Practice.
The 2020 graduate, 28, is not having a ceremony this year, like other students in Nevada. She is spending the spring semester on the frontlines, fighting the virus in a Northern Nevada hospital.
Humphreys, like other nurses at the hospital, has now been trained to treat patients in the COVID-19 ICU unit, donning protective gear head-to-toe while treating intubated patients.
Once she departs the unit and goes back to her nursing station, there are strict protocols to isolate the used personal protective equipment and prevent air flow into other quarters of the hospital.
Even before she enters into her vehicle, Humphreys makes sure to bleach her shoes.
"We strip everything in the garage, and head straight to the shower. Usually the other person starts the shower for us," she said, glad that her roommate is also a nurse. "We have all the clothes inside out, and they go straight to the washer on 'sanitize mode.'"
"I have not seen any members of my family in over two months, now," she said. "It's not worth the risk."
Though Americans laud medical workers for their sacrifice, Humphreys said that all Americans are called to make sacrifices to keep others safe.
"Make sacrifices now. Hopefully, we won't have to sacrifice later, in ways we wouldn't have imagined," she said.
