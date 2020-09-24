LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Connecting Kids says that 97% of students have been reached by CCSD roll call, which accounts to 307,308 of 316,207 CCSD students.
According to the group, 96% of students connected to the internet or 296,288 CCSD students connected to internet.
Likewise, Connecting Kids says that 97% of students have a device or 299,159 CCSD students connected to devices.
The group says that Family Support Center field agents collaborated with the City of Las Vegas to door knock this morning to find missing and disengaged students enrolled at Wendell P. Williams ES.
Connecting Kids says that Wendell P. Williams was specifically targeted for the door knocks based on the school's high percentage of students who have not responded to the roll call.
In addition, beginning late last week, CCSD’s transportation department began hand-delivering devices and/or hot spots to families for whom transportation to school was the barrier, Connecting Kids said.
According to Connecting Kids, Family Support Center agents made 2,400 calls to missing students last week and were able to make contact with 40% to either confirm or provide connectivity and a device.
