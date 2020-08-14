LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- 940 furloughed food service employees at McCarran Airport are expected to be laid off permanently by mid-October.
HMSHost, the vendor for the airport's food service employees, disclosed the expected layoffs in a notice filed with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday and informed furloughed employees that those not called back to work by October 15, will be laid off.
"When travel initially collapsed, HMSHost furloughed many corporate and front-line associates. For several months, we continued providing our associates with benefits, and allowed them to use all available paid time off, including vacation, as well as sick and flex time which would not otherwise have been available if they had been laid-off," said a spokesperson. "Due to the slow recovery and challenging business climate, HMSHost has made the difficult decision to lay off a significant portion of our associates."
The bulk of the layoffs will consist of fast food and utility workers, restaurant hosts, servers, baristas and bartenders according to the WARN Notice filed with DETR.
