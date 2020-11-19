LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 90-year-old resident of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City died this week of COVID-19 complications.
In October, the U.S. Army veteran was admitted to a local hospital for an unrelated condition. Prior to admission to the hospital, the veteran tested negative for COVID-19. Upon discharge from the hospital and upon returning to the veterans home, the veteran tested positive for COVID-19.
Currently, five residents and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Southern Nevada veterans home, which is affiliated with the Nevada Dept. of Veterans Services.
“On behalf of the entire Nevada Dept. of Veterans Services team, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of this honored Veteran,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller. “This loss is deeply felt by this veteran’s many friends at the home.”
In compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidance, all residents and staff are tested weekly unless the community COVID-19, according to a statement from the Southern Nevada veterans home. If prevalence increases above 10% in Clark County, testing occurs twice a week, the statement said.
Family visits are being held outdoors in a designated area with a plexiglass barrier, according to the Southern Nevada home. The home is requiring appointments for visits, which are limited to 20 minutes, to accommodate multiple families visiting.
Families may still request drive-thru visitations with residents by calling (702) 332-6736 Monday through Friday to schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.