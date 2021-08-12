LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that 9 million Americans urgently need a COVID-19 shot, and organ transplant recipients and some cancer patients are in that priority group.
"Emerging data show that certain people who are immune compromised, such as people who have had organ transplant and some cancer patients, may not have had an adequate immune response to just two doses of the COVID vaccine," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky from the CDC.
The COVID-19 Task Force in Nevada could not answer how many Nevadans are in that age group, and tells FOX5 they are waiting for guidance before possibly announcing a distribution plan.
Patients who qualify will need to work with their doctor to secure a third dose, the task force said.
Data published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed the crucial need for a third shot for these specific populations, and mentioned the third shot produced the necessary immune response for protection from COVID-19.
