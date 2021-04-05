LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 7-year-old boy was critically injured after being hit by a car while riding his bike on Friday, police said.
According to Henderson police, a male juvenile was transported to an area hospital April 2 after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Lake Mead Parkway and Center Street at about 6:26 p.m.
Preliminarily, speed and impairment are not believed to be a factor.
This is an ongoing investigation.
