LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At least seven employees of Harrah's Laughlin have tested positive for COVID-19 since the resort's reopening on June 4, according to Caesars Entertainment.
The conditions of the employees were not disclosed Thursday, but the company said none of the cases resulted in death.
"In every instance, Caesars followed its COVID-19 health and safety protocols," a company spokesperson said.
As for reservations, the hotel-casino will not be booking new guests until July 26, as the resort expects to be at a "self-imposed" maximum occupancy before then, the company said.
"Guests can continue to check for availability in the event there are cancellations, a spokesperson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.