LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bad news, slurpee lovers. 7-Eleven has announced its annual free slurpee giveaway has been canceled due to the pandemic.
"Given the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven, Inc. will not celebrate 7–Eleven Day, better known as July 11 (7/11), in stores this year," the company said in a news release.
Instead, to celebrate its birthday, 7-Eleven says it is donating 1 million meals to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.
"At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn't feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927."
However, the company is still giving away some slurpees this summer. According to the release, on July 1, 7Rewards loyalty app members will receive a coupon in their account for one free medium slurpee. "The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, allowing customers the opportunity to treat themselves when it's convenient for them, while helping us practice physical distancing in stores," 7-Eleven says.
"For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7–Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink" said Jarratt. "But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you'll join us for the in-person party next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.