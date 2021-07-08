LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 Task Force announced that 60 vaccination sites across Clark County will be open with help of FEMA "surge teams," to tackle rising cases, address spiking hospitalization rates and lagging vaccination participation.
Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force announced Thursday, July 8, that hospitalizations statewide had risen to concerning levels and that Clark County has been flagged for elevated risk.
On May 31, 180 patients were in Nevada hospitals. That number jumped to 422 on July 6.
Governor Steve Sisolak announced that he had requested federal aid from the White House for "surge teams" from FEMA to visit Clark County. The task force announced their arrival would be over the next two weeks and teams will assist with launching testing sites, community vaccination clinics and community education efforts.
The COVID-19 Task Force noted that counties with lagging vaccination rates have higher cases and hospitalizations.
Clark County's test positivity rate is 13.9%, while Elko County's rate is 17% and Storey County faces a 20% test positivity rate.
