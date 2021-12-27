LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that six of its players have been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
We have placed CB Casey Hayward, LB Cory Littleton, LB Patrick Onwuasor, LB Denzel Perryman, DT Darius Philon and LB K.J. Wright on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/UUgNx6jzrT— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 27, 2021
According to a tweet from the Raiders, the following players have been added:
- CB Casey Hayward
- LB Cory Littleton
- LB Patrick Onwuasor
- LB Denzel Perryman
- DT Darius Philon
- LB K.J. Wright
