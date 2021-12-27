The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that six of its players have been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that six of its players have been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to a tweet from the Raiders, the following players have been added:

  • CB Casey Hayward
  • LB Cory Littleton
  • LB Patrick Onwuasor
  • LB Denzel Perryman
  • DT Darius Philon
  • LB K.J. Wright
Raiders Browns Football

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

