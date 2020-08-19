LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Six Nevada counties will meet Thursday with the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force to discuss next steps in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting will take place virtually at 10 a.m. Aug. 20. Six Nevada counties that were flagged for having an elevated disease transmission risk will join the meeting.
The counties expected to participate are:
- Clark
- Elko
- Humboldt
- Lander
- Nye
- Washoe
All counties will present final plans for review and action, according to a release from the governor's office. Upon approval of a plan, a date for implementation and possible new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be announced.
Existing closures of bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries in Clark, Washoe, Nye and Elko counties will be reviewed, the governor's office said. Current closures could stay in place or revisions may be made.
