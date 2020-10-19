LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Six hospitals within the Valley Health System on Monday morning resumed limited patient visitation.
Visitation is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the media release from the company. This includes Centennial Hills, Desert Springs, Henderson, Spring Valley, Summerlin and Valley hospitals.
The hospitals will allow one visitor at a time in the room and "must remain in the patient's room during the entire visit." Others, if visiting as a group, much was outside the hospital. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed at this time.
Per hospital protocol, all visitors must bring and wear a mask and be screened before entering the hospital.
Visitors will not be allowed to visit patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
"Exceptions continue for labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care, pediatrics and end-of-life situations," according to the media release.
The hospital system recommends visitors to be limited to immediate family and power-of-attorney representatives.
Items can be dropped off for patients at the main and ER entrances.
