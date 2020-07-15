LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Renters who are behind on payments could get some help from the state.
A new $50 million program is through the Nevada State Treasurer’s office and is funded through federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.
The money will be split into two groups: $30 million for residential tenants and $20 million will be set aside for commercial tenants.
There are some restrictions including income, tenants have to have lost their job because of the pandemic, they cannot be receiving Federal Housing Vouchers and the household must have liquid resources less than $3,000.
It’s a big sigh of relief for tenants who don’t have a job, don’t have unemployment money and could be evicted on September 1, but some renters are a little wary as they’re already waiting for money from the state.
Darryl Robinson said he's "just surviving."
"I’ve gotten some help from some friends that were able to help me when they’re able to help me, but I mean now here they are in the same situation and money's tight for them," Robinson said.
It’s tight for Lonnie Loucks, too. "I’m three and a half months behind on rent," he said.
Both men said they haven’t received any unemployment money.
"I’ve been waiting 12 weeks. It’s pending on the computer, I’ve got no answers from anybody," said Loucks.
It’s why he said he’s not getting too excited about the new state program.
"Am I trying to be positive? Yes. But I just don’t know how long it’s going to take. I’m probably going to be in my car before anything happens."
Robinson echoed that.
"Whatever’s going to happen it needs to happen now because we have a lot to of people facing being homeless," he said.
Clark County residents should be able to apply within the next week. In the meantime, the best option is to work on a payment plan with their landlord.
