LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In Thursday's COVID-19 task force meeting, the governor's office said local municipalities will soon gain control of pandemic mitigation efforts and must submit plans to the state for the "next several months" regarding a county-based approach.
"These plans will outline the local approach to mitigation, management, and enforcement," Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's office said in a release.
The phased-approach to transition vaccine authority, beginning May 1, was initially announced in Sisolak's February update regarding Nevada's Roadmap to Recovery Safe Reopening Plan.
The latest meeting was meant to outline the process for counties to begin submitting their plans to the state.
"As a former long-time local elected official, I know how unique local communities are and how much faith is placed in local leadership," Sisolak said in a statement. "The best part of this plan is that every Nevadan and every Nevada community has a part to play. For the transition to local control to succeed, we must work together now to continue to reduce our community transmission and have a plan to keep Nevadans safe throughout the rest of this emergency period."
Counties will coordinate with the state's COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force to review planning templates and develop a plan by May 1.
The state outlined the following timeline for localized mitigation process:
STEP 1: Counties begin drafting plan to submit to state
STEP 2 (March 15): Task force conducts an in-progress review of each county’s preliminary plan, gives feedback and recommendations
STEP 3 (March 15 – Mid-April): Plans should be finalized and MUST receive endorsement from the following entities:
- Local Health District/Authority
- Superintendent for the local school district
- City Managers (for only those cities with population in excess of 100,000)
- Nevada Hospital Association and/or Nevada Rural Hospital Association
- Upon receiving endorsements, the completed plan MUST be approved by a vote of the
- respective Board of County Commissioners
STEP 4 (April 13 – April 15): Task force conducts a final review of county plans in order to provide feedback, recommendations during a public meeting. Each county will deliver a presentation during task force meetings April 13-15.
STEP 5 (May 1): Counties receive delegation of authority from the Governor
"I am grateful to Governor Sisolak for empowering the Task Force to work directly with local communities on this tremendously important plan and I look forward to strong state and local collaboration so we can continue to ensure our response is federally supported, state managed and locally executed during this transition,” said Caleb Cage, the State’s COVID-19 response director.
(2) comments
The number's are down. Remember the CURVE. Nobody is talking about the CURVE now. WHY??? HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM.
Because this whole debacle will be turned over to local officials who will continue to perpetuate the mask charade.
