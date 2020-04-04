LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five of 161 residents at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City tested positive for COVID-19, according to the facility on Saturday.
The tests were administered to all residents after an 86-year-old Navy Korean War veteran died from the disease on March 28.
“We are extremely grateful these residents are all doing well,” said Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller in an emailed statement. “They all remain in isolation and are being cared for by our team members who are following established local, state, and federal guidelines to stop the spread of the virus. I can’t thank our health care partners and the community enough for their tremendous support, as this has meant a lot to our residents and team members.”
All team members of the facility are being tested in cooperation with the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and Nevada State Public Labs.
"This is the first opportunity we’ve had to test all residents and team members. As we continue to test, COVID-19 positive numbers and conditions of residents may change," said the statement.
The facility set up a COVID-19 update line that provides daily updates before noon for interested community members and residents and family of Southern Nevada State Veterans Home residents: (702) 332-6705.
