LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas Jail announced a spike in positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.
According to city officials, a unit inside the jail was forced to quarantine after 43 presumptive cases were identified. They said 91 inmates were inside the housing unit at the time of testing.
An inmate who tested negative was released into general population and later tested positive for COVID-19 before being moved to the Clark County Detention Center. CCDC notified the city jail of the positive test and precautionary measures were taken.
Additional inmates began experiencing symptoms during the quarantine period. Those inmates were tested for virus as precaution.
Officials said the presumed positive cases are being monitored by jail's medical staff. Inmates didn't require hospitalization, according to the city.
It is likely that the inmate who originally tested positive had the virus prior to being booked.
Anyone being booked into the jail is automatically tested for COVID-19 and held in quarantine while test is processed, the city said. Inmates who show symptoms are held in administrative isolation pending medical evaluation.
COVID-19 cases at the jail have been fairly low, according to the city, with cases hovering around 12.
The jail holds around 500 inmates each day.
(1) comment
So, were they all wearing their masks and social distancing?
