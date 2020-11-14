LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 80% of the inmate population in a Carson City prison has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.
All 525 inmates at the Warm Springs Correctional Center were tested last week, with 93 new positives, NDOC said, bringing the total of positive cases to 424.
NDOC said 18 more staff members tested positive, totaling 25.
In August, NDOC said it was increasing its COVID-19 protocols. On August 18, NDOC said they had 84 of 2,644 employees who tested positive. It was unclear what that total is as of November 13.
