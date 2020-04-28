UPDATE (April 28): Four additional workers at the Allegiant Stadium site have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed to FOX5.
The four additional cases bring the total to seven total COVID-19 cases at the construction site.
According to Mortenson/McCarthy, since the onset of COVID-19, more than 4,000 craft workers, various partners and vendors have been on site and the project has experienced a total of seven positive cases.
Beginning the week of April 20, additional health and safety measures were added on the project.
According to officials, face coverings are now required for all workers and site visitors. Staff have also shifted certain work activities to a night shift in an effort to reduce congestion.
THREAD: UPDATE from Allegiant Stadium:— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) April 28, 2020
The project has also implemented an on-site permit process for project partners that details additional controls and safeguards for work completed on site.
Staff have also increased monitoring to further ensure compliance amongst all workers.
UPDATE (April 17): A third worker at the Allegiant Stadium site tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Mortenson/McCarthy.
The company said they were notified of the case on April 16. They said the person in question was a "visiting trade partner administrator" who had limited contact with others on site. The individual was last on site April 7 and is now in self-isolation, the statement said.
Mortenson/McCarthy said the person didn't exhibit signs of the virus while on site.
UPDATE (April 8): A second worker at Allegiant Stadium tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Mortenson/McCarthy.
The company was notified on April 7, the statement said. They said the person didn't have close contact with other workers per social distancing protocols. They were on site for one week and left on April 2, prior to experiencing symptoms.
Mortenson/McCarthy said the person is in isolation and will not return to work until they are cleared.
Mortenson/McCarthy previously implemented stringent cleaning protocols on the project consistent with CDC guidelines. In accordance with those protocols, the area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A worker at the construction site for the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed to FOX5.
According to Mortenson-McCarthy Builders, the worker stayed home from work on Friday after not feeling well. The worker has not returned to the site since, the company said.
Mortenson-McCarthy issued a statement Wednesday afternoon:
Mortenson/McCarthy was notified today that a worker on the Allegiant Stadium project tested positive for COVID-19. Per the CDC guidelines, and as a result of implementation of social distancing protocols, the worker was not in close contact with any other project worker and has been off site since last week. The individual is now self-isolating for 14 days and will not return to work until cleared to do so.
Mortenson/McCarthy previously implemented stringent cleaning protocols on the project consistent with CDC guidelines. In accordance with those protocols, the area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected.
Mortenson/McCarthy has the following preventative policies and procedures in place on the project to minimize the risk of coronavirus:
- Strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance including directing team members who feel sick or have health-related concerns to stay home
- A verbal health screen of all workers is conducted prior to beginning work on site
- Implementation of social distancing and recommended personal hygiene practices
- Reduced worker concentrations
- Increased sanitation and cleaning throughout the project site including high traffic areas, which are sanitized multiple times per day. Those areas are further monitored to ensure appropriate social distancing. Hand wash stations and sanitizers are available throughout the project site
- Working with customers and trade partners to adjust workflows as necessary
- Implementation of teleconferencing where applicable
- Large group activities were suspended March 16
Our highest priority is the health and safety of our team members, project partners and the community. We will continue to follow guidance issued by the CDC along with local, state, and federal health authorities. We will implement further changes or adjustments as needed to help protect the health and safety of everyone on the project.
BREAKING: @AllegiantStadm stadium worker tests positive for #coronavirus@MMcJVLV says worker wasn't feeling well Friday, so he stayed home and hasn't been back on site since@MMcJVLV will have a statement shortly with additional details— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) March 25, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
