LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three families traveled several hours for a medical mission: to enroll four teenagers in Moderna's clinical trial for adolescents.
Moderna is in the third stage of their clinical trial for 12 to 17-year-olds. The company said initial data shows a 96% efficacy rate in that age group.
No word when it could be up for review by the Food and Drug Administration.
Gino Poblete, Giada Poblete, Andrea Vicuna and Mia Vicuna participated together for the study in Banning, California.
"We each have to do our part. Our ultimate goal is herd immunity which will help achieve normalcy," said mom Dr. Mylene Vicuna.
The teens were unblinded from the trial, after Pfizer's vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds was approved.
Only Giada received the actual vaccine, but families said the process was worth it.
"We are firm believers of the vaccine. We hope more people get the vaccine," said mom Dr. Carmina Arrastia.
