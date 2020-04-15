UPDATE (APRIL 15) -- Las Vegas police said four inmates at Clark County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release sent Wednesday, CCDC said two inmates are recovering in isolation. To date, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said 424 inmates have been tracked and monitored for COVID-19 since March 12.
Of those, 32 inmates have been tested with four testing positive and three results still pending.
All individuals with results still pending are out of CCDC custody and are being managed by the Southern Nevada Health District, LVMPD said.
Of the four:
- One inmate has been released from CCDC custody and is recovering at University Medical Center
- Two inmates are isolated and recovering in negative air pressure rooms, one of whom will be released to a family member and tracked by SNHD officials; the other currently remains in custody
- One inmate was released home yesterday, after serving their sentence
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 31-year-old inmate in the Clark County Detention Center is being treated at UMC for COVID-19, Las Vegas police said.
This is the first case in CCDC since coronavirus protocols were put into place about five weeks ago.
According to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the inmate has been at CCDC since November 2019. He was admitted to UMC on Sunday after he began to display symptoms. There, police said he tested positive for the virus.
As of Monday morning, police said three inmates in the same unit were moved to negative air pressure cells and have undergone COVID-19 testing.
All remaining inmates in the module have been quarantined, police said, and the entire area is being re-sanitized. All inmates will be provided masks to wear when they are outside of their cells.
