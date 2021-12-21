LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A third omicron case has been detected in Nevada by the State Public Health Laboratory.
The case was found in Washoe County.
"The individual who tested positive for this variant is a male in his early 50s, fully vaccinated and received a booster," according to the Washoe County Health District.
WCHD said the man source was likely due to recent international and domestic air travel. He is currently recovering and self-isolating.
Health leaders continue to push full vaccination as the best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
"It is also imperative, especially now with the cold weather and holiday gatherings, that (people) continue taking safety precautions such as staying home and getting tested if they feel sick and wearing a mask indoors in public," WCHD Health Officer Kevin Dick said in a statement.
On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization classified newly classified Omicron as a variant of concern.
The first case detected in the state, a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s, was reported in Clark County on Dec. 14. The second case, an unvaccinated woman in her 40s, was found in Churchill County, east of Reno, on Dec. 17.
