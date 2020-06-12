LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three new COVID-19 drive-thru testing facilities are coming to Walmart locations across the valley beginning Tuesday, June 16.
The pharmacy windows are supported by Walmart Neighborhood Markets, Quest Diagnostics and local officials, according to a release sent Friday. The sites offer testing for adults 18-years or older meeting CDC criteria for COVID-19 self-administered testing.
"Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Las Vegas and Henderson during this time," said Kevin Loscotoff, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Nevada. "We are grateful to our pharmacists and associates who are supporting these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the sites and help our community."
Testing sites are open Tuesday - Thursday weekly from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. per location and require an online appointment. Individuals being tested will be required to wear a mask, stay in their vehicles and present valid ID before using a self-administered nasal swab, supervised by a medical assistant. Sealed samples will then be dropped off into a designation container, according to the release.
Testing is not available for walk-ups at these locations.
WHERE
1400 S Lamb Boulevard
6570 E Lake Mead Boulevard
1401 American Pacific Drive
HOW TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
QUESTIONS? CALL 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
