LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three stores at Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip were fined for COVID-19 noncompliance, according to Nevada OSHA.
Saks Fifth Avenue, Shiekh Shoes and Forever 21 in Fashion Show Mall, located at 3200 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, were fined $8,501 apiece on Aug. 3. Nevada OSHA said the citations were issued after officials saw noncompliance on one or more directives during an initial and a follow-up visit.
Nevada OSHA didn't specify what violations took place at the stores. OSHA said a formal investigation was opened with the stores.
If the stores continue noncompliance, they may be ordered to close by Nevada OSHA until they can follow COVID-19 safety procedures.
Overall, officials reported that 5,444 businesses have been visited by state officials, with 88% total compliance since observations started. Nevada OSHA said 15 businesses have received notice of citation and penalty from the state office, with eight in northern Nevada and seven in southern Nevada.
During the week of Aug. 3, officials saw lower compliance with state mandates at some businesses, including:
- Hotels, 12 observations- 58 percent compliance
- Home Improvement, 5 observations- 60 percent compliance
- Auto Sales and Service, 20 observations- 70 percent compliance
- Casino-Hotel Pools, 8 observations- 75 percent compliance
- Parcel Delivery/ Logistics, 4 observations- 75 percent compliance
(2) comments
Fashion Show must be a pretty scary place now for reasons entirely unrelated to made-up OSHA non-compliance. I'm booking Boulder City for the rest of this year and all of 2021 for the same reasons.
You'll never have full compliance on masks, just like we'll never put all the rioters and looters in jail. Which one is worse. I'd rather take my chances with the people who refuse to wear masks. There is no cure for commies except a fully loaded 357 magnum.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.