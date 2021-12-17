LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The second case of omicron COVID-19 has been identified in Nevada.
According to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, the infected individual, tested in Churchill County, is an unvaccinated woman in her mid 40s.
The case is still being investigated at this time.
Health officials emphasize that vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness. All eligible Nevadans are encouraged to speak with a trusted health care provider about the vaccine options available and make a plan to be vaccinated, complete their vaccination series, or receive a booster dose as appropriate.
The state of Nevada reminds those who have symptoms or who test positive for COVID-19 to follow self-isolation and quarantine guidance to ensure that they do not infect others.
Additional information about the omicron variant is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website Omicron Variant: What You Need To Know.
