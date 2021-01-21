LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Anyone in Clark County facing a COVID-19 related job loss or other financial difficulty may be eligible for the CARES Housing Assistance Program, or CHAP money, through Clark County.
On Thursday a Clark County Spokesman said $98 million of $125 million was already committed, leaving $27 million to help people pay rent, utilities or mortgages. He says money has so far helped 19,000 households. He says 75% of the money has gone to help cover rent and mortgages while 25% has gone to help people with utilities.
Musician Greg Brown and his family received word last week that they were approved for around $2,500 to help pay his gas and electric bills. Brown is a drummer at a headline show at the Mirage, with Matt Goss. Brown says they haven’t played a show there since March.
"They really helped us out. Took the weight all the way off my shoulders,” said Brown.
He added, “Have a smile on my face and I'd really like to thank the people that really made this happen."
Money did not go to Brown. It was paid directly to the gas and electric company.
People can see if they qualify and apply for money by visiting chap.clarkcountynv.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.