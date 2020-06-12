LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- 24 Hour Fitness announced it would permanently close multiple locations around the country, with eight locations closing in the Las Vegas Valley.
24 Hour Fitness announced Thursday afternoon it would reopen many of its clubs; however, the company said it needed to "refocus resources" and close many of it's clubs as well.
"While reducing the number of clubs in our network will allow us to meet the needs of the majority of our members, we know that change is hard, and we hope you will stick with us as we work hard to reemerge stronger, and better, as a community that is committed to your health," the company said in a statement.
The following Las Vegas locations will close permanently, according to the 24 Hour Fitness website:
- Las Vegas Mountain Vista SS
- North Las Vegas
- Molasky Active
- Rainbow Super Sport
- Silverado (Las Vegas)
- Green Valley
- Charleston (Las Vegas)
- Tropicana Super Sport
24 Hour Fitness won't permanently leave the valley, however. According to its website, the following locations will be opening June 29:
- 2556 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson,NV 89074
- 5651 Centennial Center Blvd., Las Vegas,NV 89149
- 2090 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas,NV 89134
