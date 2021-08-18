LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas family is reeling from the passing of 23-year-old man, who died in a local hospital after a four-day battle with COVID-19.
Micheal Limon's family says he had no underlying conditions. He was the only family member in the household without the vaccine.
Loved ones said Limon passed away just two hours after he was placed on a ventilator at Desert Springs Hospital. Limon had hoped to receive the vaccine after being leaving the hospital.
A GoFundMe has been created to help his mother pay for the mounting medical bills and funeral expenses.
Limon's family describes him as a fun-loving young man who was full of life, engaged with numerous friends and was extremely outgoing.
Limon had graduated from Chaparral High School and was most recently an employee of Lee's Liquor off Horizon Ridge Parkway. His manager said that the news was "devastating," and co-workers are encouraging customers to help donate to the GoFundMe.
