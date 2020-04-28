UPDATE (April 28): Nevada Health Response reported 4,805 COVID-19 cases and 225 deaths statewide Tuesday evening.
Of the 49,475 coronavirus tests performed, 35,314 came back negative, Nevada Health Response reported.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 3,793 positive cases and 186 deaths in Clark County Tuesday morning. Deaths jumped by 12 from reporting on Monday night.
UPDATE (April 27): Nevada Health Response reported 4,690 positive COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths statewide Monday evening.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 3,717 positive cases and 174 deaths in Clark County as of 5 p.m.
According to Nevada Health Response, there have been 570 cases reported in state-run facilities, including prisons, senior living facilities and medical facilities. Two staff members and 42 residents have died as of Monday evening.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As of Sunday, the Nevada Health Response reported 4,602 total COVID-19 cases in the state and 206 deaths.
Clark County recorded the bulk of positive cases, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, with 3,665 total cases and 174 deaths.
Of the 38,184 people tested in the state, 33,584 were negative for COVID-19, according to data from the state task force.
As previously reported by the Department of Health and Human Services, case numbers will continue to rise as more testing becomes available.
"As we know, as testing capacity continues to increase, the number of positive cases identified will continue to grow," DHHS spokesperson Shannon Litz said.
(4) comments
And Sisolak still has prohibited doctors from prescribing potentially life saving medication. How many of these deaths is he responsible for?
Oh yes, lets put the people in a panic, lets do nothing but talk about how bad this is. Lets get every news station, celebrity, people on the street, all to talk about how bad it is. Lets pad the infected and death numbers a little. Lets say everyone is dying from this. Oh no, he didn't die from being run over by the bus, he had the virus, that's what killed him. Lets not work on a cure, but we will say we are. They don't have a cure for the flu, and that's been around for ever. Because so many people get it every year. If there was a cure, there would be no more flu. But the worlds medical community gets so much money, to try to find cures for diseases, but they never do. Or do they, and they just don't want to? Once something is found, you can't get any more money for trying to fix it.
Clark County is full of old people. With 150 deaths you should have between 15-30 thousand cases. I bet over have of these deaths were for the common flu!
More BS. Lying everyday. The communists are taking over and we have to stop it. Sisolak is part of it
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.