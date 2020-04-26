LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As of Sunday, the Nevada Health Response reported 4,602 total COVID-19 cases in the state and 206 deaths.
Clark County recorded the bulk of positive cases, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, with 3,665 total cases and 174 deaths.
Of the 38,184 people tested in the state, 33,584 were negative for COVID-19, according to data from the state task force.
As previously reported by the Department of Health and Human Services, case numbers will continue to rise as more testing becomes available.
"As we know, as testing capacity continues to increase, the number of positive cases identified will continue to grow," DHHS spokesperson Shannon Litz said.
