LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2020 World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Monday.
“We are committed to running the World Series of Poker this year but need additional time to proceed on our traditional scale while prioritizing guest and staff well-being,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker. “In the interim, official WSOP competitions are expected to be played online this summer, and we will soon announce details of an expanded series of tournaments to be played on WSOP.com and through partnership with international operators, which will allow players to chase WSOP glory from their homes.”
The annual event which draws thousands of poker players from across the globe was scheduled to run from Tuesday, May 26 through Wednesday, July 15 at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Organizers announced the event will now be held in fall of 2020, with no exact dates announced.
This year's event marks the 51st World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
