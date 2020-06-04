LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2020 Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon has been postponed, organizers announced Thursday.
"To best meet the needs of our participants, the Las Vegas community and local authorities, the 2020 Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon & 1/2 Marathon cannot take place as originally scheduled for November 14-15, 2020," organizers said in a post on social media.
Officials said they are "working diligently with our various host city partners and stakeholders on all potential options."
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon said that all further event updates will be communicated as soon as possible.
#RnRVegas UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/DRv8WpUhKG— Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series (@RunRocknRoll) June 4, 2020
