LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas lost another major sporting event Thursday due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The 2020 Professional Bull Riders World Finals will be moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Nov. 12-15, the organization announced. The event was originally set for T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip from Nov. 4-8.
The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, originally scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at South Point Casino, will also move. The event will now be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from Nov. 6-7, PBR said.
PBR cited COVID-19 restrictions as the reason for the moves.
“The PBR World Finals, the biggest event in bull riding, will crown our next champion rider and bull in the NFL’s largest stadium in the heart of cowboy country, giving fans the sport they love in a comfortable, socially distanced environment,” PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason said. “We are very grateful to Governor Abbott and the state of Texas, who moved at lightning speed to make this happen, as well as our partners in the city of Arlington, the Visitors Bureau, and AT&T Stadium for welcoming PBR and our loyal fans for championship week.”
The PBR Global Cup, set for AT&T Stadium in 2021, will now move to Las Vegas in the spring. Additional details will be released at a later date.
“For the past 26 years, Las Vegas has been home to PBR’s action-packed season finale, and we have looked forward to hosting them as much as they have been eager to come to Vegas,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill said. “We look forward to welcoming PBR fans back to Las Vegas in Spring 2021 for more exciting bull riding action and Only-in-Vegas experiences and entertainment.”
The move comes shortly after National Finals Rodeo, or NFR, announced it would be moving its 2020 event to Texas due to COVID-19 restrictions.
