LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 drove gaming revenue down in Las Vegas, and across the country.
The American Gaming Association said total gaming revenue across the country was down more than 31% in 2020. The revenue totaled $30 billion last year. It's the lowest gaming revenue total since 2003.
The AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said federal relief and vaccine distribution is crucial to the gaming industry's recovery.
“COVID-19 devastated our business and the employees and communities across the country that rely on casino gaming’s success,” Miller said. "...These numbers show the economic realities of COVID-19 and underscore the importance of targeted federal relief and ramped-up vaccine distribution to accelerate gaming’s recovery in 2021.”
There were some boosts last year from the growth of new gaming options. Legal sports betting garnered an all-time high of $1.5 billion in revenue. That's up 69% year-over-year.
