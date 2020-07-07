LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two workers at the Sephora distribution center in Las Vegas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the company.
The two individuals last worked at the distribution center on June 22 and June 25, respectively. According to the company, contact tracing determined that four more people were potentially exposed to the confirmed cases, and those people were properly notified so they could isolate.
Sephora said contact tracing didn't find any worker-to-worker contact within the facility between the two cases. Sephora said all employees at the distribution center were notified of the positive cases and provided workers with safety recommendations.
"We have also continued to follow and execute all of our enhanced hygiene protocols to ensure the facility is completely sanitized each day, in accordance with guidance from local and federal officials," the company said in a statement.
Sephora has five distribution sites across four states, including Nevada.
